Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
Poem: The Promise
I thought it was going to be forever.
Dec 14
•
Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
and
John A. King
3
Man Church - 5 People God Commands You Not to Help (and nobody preaches about this)
A recording from Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)'s live video
Dec 13
•
Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
and
John A. King
4
5
2
50:31
MAN CHURCH : 5 People God Commands You Not to Help
Dec 13th • 8AM CST
Dec 12
•
Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
0:15
Trauma Comes To Work Wearing Business Casual
What happens when someone walks into the office carrying unresolved trauma?
Dec 11
•
Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
and
John A. King
5
2
33:39
Live with Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
A recording from Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)'s live video
Dec 8
•
Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
2
1
1
3:07
Poem: Swimming In Puddles
Is this the life you would have planned for yourself?
Dec 7
•
Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
,
Michael Turner M.D.
, and
John A. King
6
Meeting John 2.0: When Recall Rewired My Life
Catalina Magee said something as we sat down on the Open Up Podcast that stuck with me.
Dec 5
•
Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
,
Michael Turner M.D.
, and
John A. King
6
1
0:50
November 2025
Poem: A New Dawn
All of us need a friend.
Nov 30
•
Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
12
2
4
Raised by Pedophiles, Saved by Purpose
Your Trauma Will Refine You or Define You
Nov 28
•
Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
and
Michael Turner M.D.
19
1
3
44:10
A Weathered Man
The thought behind this work is life may ‘bronze you but doesn’t have to burn you.’
Nov 23
•
Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
,
Michael Turner M.D.
, and
John A. King
8
4
4
Decide. Discipline. Do.
Like Your Life Depends On It.
Nov 21
•
Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
5
2
1:45
From Orphan to Tribe to Orphan.
Brothers, country, and the cost of being Indigenous.
Nov 17
•
Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
6
3
4
