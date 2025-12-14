Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)

Poem: The Promise
I thought it was going to be forever.
Man Church - 5 People God Commands You Not to Help (and nobody preaches about this)
MAN CHURCH : 5 People God Commands You Not to Help
Dec 13th • 8AM CST
Trauma Comes To Work Wearing Business Casual
What happens when someone walks into the office carrying unresolved trauma?
Live with Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
Poem: Swimming In Puddles
Is this the life you would have planned for yourself?
Meeting John 2.0: When Recall Rewired My Life
Catalina Magee said something as we sat down on the Open Up Podcast that stuck with me.
November 2025

